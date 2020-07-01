Janet Davis JP has died…

Janet Davis

Nassau| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Janet Davis.

Jan, as she was affectionately called, died in a hospital in the United States today.

She was the wife of Fox Hill businessman Mr. Derek Davis and the sister of Tony, Winifred, Andrew, Anthony, and Barry McKinney.

Jan was a devout decent Anglican as she gave service to God as a member of great Christ the King Parish.

Today we offer prayers for her entire family on her passing and we pray that her GOOD AND GRACIOUS GOD grant her rest eternally.

We report yinner decide!