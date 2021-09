JOMO CAMPBELL events on Quakoo Street Grill-Out and drive up.

On Tuesday at Sunlight Village Park PLP Candidate Jomo Campbell hosted another family fun grill event at Sunlight Village Park in Polling Division #1 near Montrose Ave. This was a third day of family fun and food all hosted by the PLP Incoming MP Jomo.

Centreville is getting a New PLP MP. On Tuesday Jomo Campbell incoming MP in Centreville hosted a Farmers Market at Centreville Park for Seniors. An incredible display of love for the community