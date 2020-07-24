Justice awards full control of Golden Gates World and Outreach Ministries to Bishop Ross Davis

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning more in that saga involving the Golden Gates World And Outreach Ministries.

We are learning DECENT Justice Ian Winder has awarded control of the church to Bishop Ross Davis over his Associate Pastors.

The order prohibits the rogue Pastors from disrupting the services. At last report the rogue pastors had entered the church changing locks and sabotaging key instruments.

Attorneys Wayne Munroe and Devard Francis represented Bishop and Pastor Trent Davis. Attorney Glendon Rolle represented the losing side of rogue pastors.

We report yinner decide!