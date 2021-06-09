Justice Ruth Bowe-Darville refuses to retire

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bowe-Darville

NASSAU| Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bowe-Darville is clinging to her position on the bench for dear life despite reaching retirement age.

Bowe-Darville, who turned 67 last week, received a six-month extension to complete her written judgments.

Though the Constitution only allows her to complete cases that were on her roster before her 67th birthday, Bowe-Darville scheduled an injunction this week for a new matter involving a controversial figure in the country.

This isn’t the first time the Minnis Administration has bent the rules for Bowe-Darville. In 2019, she was appointed a Supreme Court Justice three days before her 65th birthday, which is the typical retirement age for a judge.

However, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis granted her the maximum extension of two years, meaning she must retire at age 67.

Minnis isn’t just fixing up Bowe-Darville but her family as well.

Bowe-Darville’s daughter Ian-Marie Darville-Miller will be appointed as a magistrate, effective June 14, 2021.

The newest roster of judicial officers reads like a who’s who of Free National Movement (FNM) political operatives as the Minnis Administration stretches its tentacles into the judiciary.

Is Minnis trying to avoid another embarrassment like the failed trials of former politicians Frank Smith and Shane Gibson by appointing known party supporters to the bench to suit his own purposes?