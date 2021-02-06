K. Peter Turnquest hints his departure from the FNM today

Axed Minister for Finance Peter ‘Da Ghost’ Turnquest.

NASSAU| We warned yinner more resignations from the FNM shall come as the wheels fall off the Governing Party… Read below the communications from the former DPM and Minister of Finance, who was with the PM in Elbow Cay, Abaco yesterday…

Colleagues,

By now you would have no doubt heard the report that I have been advised by the Party leader that I will not receive the nomination for East Grand Bahama. I assume that Council will give final confirmation or otherwise on that decision at its next sitting.

With that position having been put, I will not join you tomorrow and have put all campaign activities on hold.

Wishing you all the very best of events.

