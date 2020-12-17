Kanoo explains what happened with its online Health Visa System!

How was the company selected to collect government taxes?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Local digital payments provider Kanoo has issued a statement apologizing for the service disruptions that prevented travelers from paying for a mandatory health visa over the weekend, and seeking to assure consumers that the issue has been resolved.

“On Saturday, December 12, 2020, Kanoo experienced some technical difficulties with our primary database server, which resulted in the interruption of transaction services for an extended period,” the statement read.

“This technical difficulty caused the degradation of services across Kanoo’s related servers and initiated our internal safety protocols that limit access or activity across our systems. This feature is designed to protect our systems from any irregularities until the issue can be resolved while maintaining data integrity.

“Our team has addressed the issue, and our system has been fully restored and remains operational. We are conducting a thorough analysis and review to ensure that this issue will not occur in the future.”

Travelers entering the country and needing to secure the mandatory health visa were left frustrated over the weekend after a system “reboot” disrupted the connection between the health visa site and payment portal.

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar on Sunday told Eyewitness News that between 3am and 9pm on Saturday, travelers were able to apply for a health visa but not pay for one.