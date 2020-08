On Wednesday 5th, August 2020, Kelly’s Lumber Yard donated $50,000 toward Rotary Bahamas disaster relief home restoration efforts in Abaco.

On hand to make the donation was Kelly’s Lumber Yard General Manager Danny Culmer along with Office Assistant Laisha Larimore.

Rotary Assistant Governor Kendal Strachan, Past President Shanley Toote and President Stephen Dean were on hand to receive the donation on behalf of Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief Committee.