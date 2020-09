Ms Sharon Bethel

NASSAU| We now have a photo of the KFC Marathon employee Ms Sharon Bethel who passed away today of covid19.

Pray for her family.

PMH Housekeeping staff Marian McKinney also passed away this morning after she suffered from COVID19. She picked up coronavirus at PMH.

Pray for her family.

BP is also reporting the passing today of Mr. Gregory Brown. May he rest in peace.