Kingsway fires 12 educators as uncertainty looms in Education…

NASSAU| The services of some 12 educators at the Kingsway Academy School have been terminated.

The Senior Mistress, the Vice Principal, and Principal all played a role in issuing the notices of dismissal to educators at the school. What a time

BP is learning the group fired includes educators from the areas of Music and Spanish. But here’s the kicker: While Kingsway was sending teachers home, the school has published an advert in the morning dailies in search of teachers.

BP understands a senior administrator who joined the staff last year from Temple Christian now wants to clean house at Kingsway and hire new educators from her former school. This is sad!

Anyway, we hope to soon hear announcements from Education about the day school reopens.

We report yinner decide!