Known criminal Rashad LAROADA gunned down by police last night…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can now confirm the identity of the man shot and killed last evening by police.

Rashad LAROADA was shot and killed after failing to stop at a police checkpoint near East Street and Cordeveax Ave.

Laroada has been connected with some 15 murders and attempted murder incidents in the country.

Now, police shot into his vehicle multiple times killing him on the spot as they left the scene.

Laroada was once charged with the attempted murder of two police officers and was a regular star on the most wanted police bulletin.

May he rest in peace.