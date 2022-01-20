Known UBP now elected as VICE CHAIR of UB? WHAT IS THIS?!

Peter Whitehead on UB Board?

NASSAU| While history is being made at the University of the Bahamas, having elected its first ever female to the Chair of the institution, at the same time the Board is dragging the University back into the past.

Former UBP Peter Whitehead has been chosen by the UB Board to serve as its Vice Chairman of the (UB) Board of Trustees. Now, to prove how dark and disgraceful the Minnis Government was, Whitehead represents nothing academic or upstanding in the country. Once he even ran into problems which exposed him at the border.

BP wonders what could the UB Board be thinking by accepting such darkness in electing WHITEHEAD to be the face of scholarly academic achievement? How could such a distinguished institution even accept the appointment of a participant in the shameful life of the past within its ranks?

The Davis Government must reform how these boards are appointed for the good governance of the nation. It must set out a solution in the smooth transition of governance.

We understand Whitehead will leave the board this year when his tenure is complete. But we ga say it again – while Great history was being made, pure darkness and backwardness was sitting at the helm of our foremost institution and people had nothing to say about it.

WE GA SAY SOMETHING ABOUT THIS THOUGH! It is a DISGRACE to see the likes of WHITEHEAD serving at UB. A DISGRACE!

We report yinner decide!

We ga report and let yinner decide!