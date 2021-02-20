Landslide victory of 14 to 1 for Opposition PNP in Turks and Caicos Friday night…

Snap Election in TCI ends in defeat for the Government – MASSIVE GOLD RUSH VICTORY FOR OPPOSITION PARTY IN TCI…

Charles Washington Missick

TCI| The Turks and Caicos opposition has dealt Premier Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson and her People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) a crushing defeat by winning control of the island nation in a general election held yesterday.

Cartwright -Robinson lost her seat, as voters unhappy over her mishandling of the economy spoke loudly at the polls.

The incoming Progressive National Party (PNP) Charles Washington Missick won the election by a landslide of 14 to 1.

The PNP won 9 of the 10 electoral district seats and all 5 of the At Large seats.

With voter discontent at an all-time high due to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis’ economy crushing restrictions, the FNM will be wiped out just like the PDM, as a tsunami of voters are ready to ‘Ride the Wave with Brave.’