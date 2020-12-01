LATEST EMERGENCY POWERS RELEASED FROM THE COMPETENT AUTHORITY FOR DECEMBER 1ST…

The latest set of Emergency Powers have been released to the media. Several changes in them including but are not limited to:-

Curfew for New Providence and Abaco is 10pm-5am; Curfew for Eleuthera and Exuma is also 10pm-5am; Grand Bahama is also now under a 10pm-5am curfew as well; Grocery stores in New Providence can open on Sundays between the hours of 6am-9pm; Restaurants are allowed to be open Mondays to Saturdays from 6am-9pm; Sunday only drive through services and takeout are permitted. No indoor dining allowed. Churches can operate until 1PM on weekends. So what is this about? COVID does start infecting people after 1 eh? Why yinner hate worship so? AND THE PASTORS AGREES! WELL WHAT IS DIS?

These latest orders are dated today: December 1st, 2020.