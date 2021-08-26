Leader of the Bahamian Way Forward Movement dies in hospital…

The wave of death sweeping across the nation as we head into a General Election is now increasing!

Michael Saunders

Eleuthera| South and Central Eleuthera candidate and leader of The Bahamian Way Forward Movement, Michael Saunders, died in hospital yesterday after discovering he had a bad case of diabetes.

Over the weekend, Saunders was reported “unresponsive” at the local clinic in South Eleuthera. He was airlifted into the capital for further observation where we learned his condition worsened. He died on Wednesday.

As far as we know, he was not COVID positive (THIS IS WHAT WE ARE BEING TOLD), nor had he contracted the deadly virus while in hospital.

We understand his diabetic condition became uncontrollable and – with the hospital being a death-trap for many – it was all downhill.

With all these deaths, Minnis has to have had to deal with witchcraft. The same occurred when Minnis was labeled “Dr. Death” during the Dengue wave when the garbage was uncollected across the country, triggering the virus which killed many under Minnis during his first term in office when he served as Minister of Health.

We report yinner decide!