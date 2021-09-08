Leader of the WOMEN DEM gets US Chargé d’Affaires to greet him at Vaccination Centre!

Radio and Television activist encourages all Bahamians to get the jab!

by Rodney Moncur J.P.

STATEMENT by Mr. MONCUR: On Friday, August 27, my wife and I were accompanied by a dozen friends and colleagues to the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium to be inoculated against the COVID 19 virus.

To our surprise and indeed honour, we were met at the vaccination site by none other than the very engaged and pro-active Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United of America Usha Pitts, who, just a few days before, had turned over to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, a gift from her Government, of tens of thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

We exchanged courtesies and I expressed to her (and do so again now) my sincerest thanks to President Joe Biden of the United States for his magnanimous gesture of friendship and goodwill.

We were immediately attended to by the gracious health-care staff at the centre; and I must call out Nurse Hanna, Nurse Rolle and Nurse Sweeting, whose meritorious service was commendable.

I encourage all Bahamians who have not yet done so, to get vaccinated. The process is swift, hassle-free and painless. The vaccine is safe; and vaccination is the wisest path to take out of this world-crippling scourge.

