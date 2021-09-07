Leader of the Women Dem Rodney Moncur meets OUTGOING PM Minnis in his final days in office!

LET MY PEOPLE GO!!!

NASSAU| The Leader of Da Women Dem and Papa special man a business, Rodney Moncur, (With PLP mask on) meets Outgoing PM Hubert Minnis as David Davis looks on.

We are still unclear as to the reason for the visit as Moncur has already told PM Minnis that his failure to removed WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson was a major problem for the FNM at the polls. Minnis told Moncur he does not discuss political business in the Office of PM. We must be fool!

Minnis is running scared and made his last ditch appeal. PM Minnis is facing his last final days in office.

