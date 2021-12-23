Leon Griffin gunned down at his home in Winton – Homicide 110!

file photo

Leon Griffin

NASSAU| BP is learning the husband of Melanie Griffin, Mr Leon Griffin, was just gunned down outside his home following a robbery in the Jasmine Drive Winton Meadows community.

The incident unfolded just after 8pm as he was home. Details of the incident are still sketchy, however, earlier this year Mr. Griffin’s business partner was also murdered

GRIFFIN, who served as a Bahamas Taxi Cab Union President, was shot in the head while standing in the driveway of his home.

Bahamas Press warns residents to be careful while moving about at nights. ThIs is one DAMN DANGEROUS PLACE where criminals are lurking all around for opportunities! Be Careful!!!!

The incident climbs the homicide count to 110 for the year.

Meanwhile, we encourage the nation to lift the former Cabinet Minister up in prayer in this sad and most difficult hour.

May his soul rest in peace.