Leona Jane Brown-Fernander passes at 87…

Leona Jane “Rosie” “Aunt Jane” Brown Fernander Samuda

Family Statement| It is with deepest sorrow that we the children of Leona Jane “Rosie” “Aunt Jane” Brown Fernander Samuda inform our relatives, friends and well wishes that she has transitioned at Baptist Health Hospital in Florida.

Leona Brown was born August 12 1933 in Alice Town Eleuthera, graduated from the University of North Carolina Charlotte in 1975 and was an instrumental part of the development of Early childhood development programs at the Ministry of Education.

Leona Fernander’s Aunt Jane’s Edu Care was the pioneer Institution for pre-schools in New Providence, introducing hot breakfast and lunch for preschoolers.

Aunt Jane’s revolutionary approach of letting a child be a child and her emphasis on social development has been duplicate by many of today’s premier Preschools.

After retiring Leona Samuda lived in Switzerland, Eleuthera and Charlotte North Carolina before returning to Chippingham.

Over the last 10 years Leona Samuda was a constant attendee to the House of Parliament where she would be seen discussing her views and interacting with members from the government side as well as her majesty loyal opposition.

Leona Brown Fernander Samuda is survived by her Sister Pauline (Greensboro North Carolina), Brothers Patrick Brown & Patrick Johnson; daughter Vonya Albury, sons Jeffery, Timothy, Paul, Clayton, Michael Fernander and David Cox.