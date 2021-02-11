Leroy Archer dies at 96

Leroy Archer

NASSAU| Leroy Archer from Providence Avenue, Chippingham, died Wednesday morning he was 96-years-old.

He was a first class tailor where he operated from his Nassau St. and Deans Lane location for years.

He was an outstanding sportsman in soccer and cricket, and was slated to celebrate his 97th birthday next week.

A sport of football in the Bahamas, the Bahamas Football Association presented Leroy “Uncle Lee” Archer with the BFA Order of Merit award at half-time of the President’s Cup match on New Years Day 2009.

Mr. Archer played his football in the Bahamas in the 40’s and 50’s and 60’s, starting out with the St. George’s Soccer Club before becoming a founding member of the Dynamos Football Club.

He served as captain of the Dynamos team from the time the club started until his retirement from playing. His involvement did not stop there as he continued to referee in the senior league and coach at youth level, teaching the sport to his charges at the Boys Industrial School.

Mr. Archer also represented the Bahamas in one of the country’s fist forays into international soccer, when a team managed by former Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Gerald Cash, travelled to Miami, Florida in 1957 to take part in a friendly international match against the Coral Gables Soccer Club.

Mr. Archer is survived by his two daughters Sharon and Leira and son Leroy Jr.

May he rest in peace.