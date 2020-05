NASSAU| Well we at BP told yinner what you ga do when Minnis comes up with the big plan to lock yinner down to the end of June? Lockdowns fever Continues!

As the country approaches back-to-back holiday weekends, PM Dr. Hubert Minnis has announced the extension of the Emergency Orders to June 29th. He has no plan!

Weekend lockdowns to continue from Fridays at 9pm to Mondays at 5am.

24hr curfew remains in place.

#dacovidlie #control #noplan