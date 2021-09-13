Long Islanders has gone GOLD! THIS IS POWERFUL! INCOMING PM DAVIS MEETS WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BAHAMAS…

LONG ISLAND| Philip Brave Davis got the shock of his lifetime in the community of Long Island after the road lined for miles in celebration of the arrival of the incoming Prime Minister.

Long Island residents greeted Mr Davis as he arrived and in community after community the people line the streets in a powerful display of rallying support for a NEW DAY!

Could Long Island send a shockwave across the country? We shall see.

We report yinner decide!

