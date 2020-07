Tourists arrested while illegal shantytowns remains untouched! GATA BE OBEAH!

NASSAU| Bahamian police are not worried about breaking down the illegal houses being constructed by illegals all across Abaco right now.

On Wednesday officers hauled three tourists before the courts for disobeying the law about not going to the beach.

But notice how not one officer of the law will move on the SHANTYTOWNS which goes against the nation’s Environmental LAWS, Ministry of Works BUILDING CODES, and the Competent Authority RULES!

Yinner ain’t serious!