Loretta Mackey to be appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police!

PM promises Road Traffic Controller a return to the RBPF as ACP in new election promotions on the FORCE!

Assistant Commissioner of Police Loretta Mackey

NASSAU| Within hours of our breaking report on the early retirement of Deputy Commissioner of Police Ismella Davis-Delancy, your news leader can confirm the Prime Minister has advised The Governor-General of his selection of Assistant Commissioner of Police Loretta Mackey as the next DCP on the police force.

The news is not any surprise to BP as we carefully noted that Ms Mackey, who was transferred to New Providence, has exercised a high degree of competence and professionalism in the discourse of her duties assigned on the RBPF High Command. She we reported to you over the weekend is the future to watch!

ACP Mackey will assumed the office effective July 1st, 2021 as DCP Davis-Delancy leaves office to take up the post as Coordinator of the Neighbourhood Crime Watch within the Ministry of National Security. The new job comes with lucrative benefits after a retirement payout package of more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Bradley Sands

Meanwhile, our leak inside Cabinet is also giving us more juicy information. We understand Road Traffic Acting Controller Mr Bradley Sands shall leave the department and return on the HIGH COMMAND of the RBPF as an Assistant Commissioner of Police. WHAT IS THS?!

The Prime Minister we are also being told has interviewed Defence Force Officer, Glen McPhee, to take charge as the new acting Controller of Road Traffic.

And we also told yinner on Friday another police officer, Carl Sands, is headed to The Department of Immigration as the new Acting Director.

The part which gets us is this; Why would the Prime Minister accept the advice on believing applicants with such low entry qualifications should be running big-time HIGHLY TECHNICAL government departments? What happened to the professionals in the Road Traffic and Immigration who know the rules of the departments?! Ya’ll ever see anything like this test “police state”? (Don’t cut yinner eye at BP cause ya can’t do a damn thing with us!)

We report yinner decide!