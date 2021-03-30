Lou Rolle dies outside under a tent of COVID19 and his medical transport never came…what is dis?

BIMINI| LOUIS “BIG LOU” Rolle of Bimini has died of Covid19 today. Rolle requested a medical transport to Nassau from Sunday after contracting the Covid19.

The medical transport cost taxpayers some $300,000 per month.

There was no dignity in his death. BIG Lou was left to die under an outside tent as the clinic closed and his transport never arrived. He died just like Kim Rolle.

Today marks the ine year anniversary since the death of the country’s first Covid death on Bimini Kim Rolle. She was 57, and today one year later Lou Rolle dies at 75.

Pray for his family.