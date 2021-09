Mrs. Ginger Rahming

Nassau| She was an educator, a loving mother, faithful and dutiful wife and homemaker. A Christain woman.

Bahamas Press is mourning the loss of Mrs Ginger Rahming. Another beautiful rose has left the earth.

Sincere condolences to her husband, Mario, Meco, Gia and Ernestine. She was a lovely,

Soul. We will be praying for you.

May she rest in peace.