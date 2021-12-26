M/T Tropic Breeze sinks off the coast of New Providence Island Christmas night

Scenes from accident.

NASSAU| Maritime Management LLC, has reported that a ship under the company’s management, the M/T Tropic Breeze, was struck last night at 22:03 p.m. by the superyacht M/Y Utopia IV approximately 15 miles NNW of New Providence Island, The Bahamas on Christmas Day.

The 160-foot tanker was travelling on its proper watch en route to Great Stirrup Cay when it was rear-ended by the 207-foot superyacht. The catastrophic force of the collision pierced the stern of the tanker causing the tanker to sink to the ocean floor at an estimated depth of 2,000 feet.

Fortunately, the crew of the Tropic Breeze were uninjured, have been rescued and safely returned to a company-owned facility onshore.

The update has yet to hit the press and well your BP gives you the first news of this incident.

We report yinner decide!