Magistrates Court Complex Shut Down!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| The Magistrates Court Complex was shut down early Friday after a member of staff tested positive for covid-19.

The abrupt closure is expected to affect arraignments and other court appearances scheduled for today, ahead of the holiday weekend.

It is unclear how this will affect the collection of child support cheques ahead of the three-day weekend lockdown, which begins at 7pm Friday.

In a letter to staff, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt announced that the building would be closed at 1pm today.

“The member of staff is in quarantine and we are following the procedures recommended by the Ministry of Health, including contact tracing,” Ferguson-Pratt said.

The Chief Magistrate also advised, in her letter, that the court complex on Nassau Street will be sanitized over the weekend and resume full operations on Tuesday.

151 additional Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday night. 115 of the new cases are in New Providence, two are on the Berry Islands while Grand Bahama and Exuma each recorded one new coronavirus case. The location is pending for 32 new cases.