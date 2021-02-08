Major FNM Council Meeting happening now on Grand Bahama as PM Minnis arrives on the island!

Cabinet Minister Iram Lewis asked to not run in the upcoming General Elections…

BP LIVE CAM outside the FNM Headquarters on West Atlantic Drive in Downtown Freeport. We are attempting to get a mic inside the room as candidates list selection is complete.

FREEPORT | As trouble strikes the Free National Movement like a lightening bolt BP is learning right now from our teams on the ground on Grand Bahama that Prime Minister THE MOST HON. Hubert Alexander Minnis has just landed on that island via a Western Air jet.

The PM will immediately join the FNM Grand Bahama Council in what is expected to be a candidates selection night.

Iram Lewis we are hearing will be asked to not offer as a candidate in the upcoming General Elections. (THIS IS JUST IN)!

The meeting is being joined by senior FNM Maurice “BIG MO” Moore.

Ground ZERO tonight will be at the FNM GB Council meeting at the party’s headquarters on West Atlantic Drive, in Downtown Freeport.

Just around noon today Incoming PM and Opposition Leader The Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C left Grand Bahama creating a wave of impressive support over the weekend as he opened a new office on that island today.

Davis moved like a rockstar and was cheered on as the New KING OF THE NORTH on Grand Bahama delivering thousands of packages to families throughout communities hard hint by the Minnis Depression.

When Davis returns to GB PLP sources tell us they will install him as the NEW KING OF THE NORTHERN BAHAMAS for being The Man with a GOLDEN HEART FOR THE PEOPLE!

