Major Shakeup coming to the Royal Bahamas Police Force….

Loretta Mackey, Clayton Fernander and B. K. BONABY JR.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a major shakeup is coming to the top brass of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the news could come early next week.

We understand ACP Clayton Fernander will be sworn-in as the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police. This comes as Mrs. Loretta Mackey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, shall return to Grand Bahama to take up the top post there.

Fernander is a loyal and dedicated police officer who, under the last regime, was removed from the top rank and shipped out to make way for others. This is now being corrected.

Meanwhile, in a list of senior promotions set to be announced, Chief Superintendents Dellareece Ferguson and B.K. Bonamy Jr. will be elevated to Assistant Commissioners and join the HIGH COMMAND on the RBPF to take up new commands in the structure of the institution.

As we at BP have sat in Cabinet from the time Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Alexander Ingraham was PM – WE KNOW THINGS!

This is not going – it coming!

We report yinner decide!