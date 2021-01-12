Majority Rule Day

Independence People’s Junkanoo Rush on Bay Street during the 37th Independence Anniversary…FILE PHOTO

I have learned in 1967 94 CANDIDATES CONTESTED 38 SEATS. THE UBP FIELED 36 CANDIDATES; THE PLP 39; NDP 13 & Labour 4 AND 12 INDEPENDENTS.

ON THIS NIGHT 54 YEARS AGO, AFTER THE VOTES WERE COUNTED, NO PARTY COULD FORM THE GOVERNMENT. THE PLP WON 18 SEATS, THE UBP 18, LABOUR 1 AND INDEPENDENT 1.

THE UBP MPs AND THE INDEPENDENT MP WERE ALL WHITE AND THE PLP AND LABOUR MP WERE ALL BLACK.

THE ELECTED PLP MPs: Uriah McPhee/Shirlea, Arthur Hanna/Ann’s Town, Carlton Francis/South Beach, Elwood E. Donaldson/Killarney, Dr Curtis C. McMillan/Fort Charlotte, Milo Butler/Bains Town, C V. Wallace Withfield/St. Anges, Arthur Foulkes/Grants Town, J M. Thompson/Fort Fincastle, J M. Shepherd/St. Michaels, Clifford Darling/Englerston, E J Moxey/Coconut Grove, W J Levarity/West End & Bimini, Maurice E Moore/Grand Bahama, Clarence A Bain/Mangrove Cay, George Thomspon/Eleuthera, Preston Albury/Eleuthera, Lynden Pindling/Kemps Bay.

Labour Party: Randol Fawkes/St Barnabas

THE ELECTED UBP MPs: Stafford Sands/Nassau City, Roland Symonette/Centreville, G D F Clarke/Palmdale, Geoffrey Johnstone/Fort Montaqu, William Christie/Nicholls Town & Berry Islands, J H Bethel/Abaco, Leonard Thomspon/Abaco, Norman Solomon/Harbour Island, G Baker/Eleuthera, G H Kelly/Cat Island, Robert Symonette/Exuma, F H Brown/Exuma, R M Solomon/Rum Cay & San Salvador, Peter Graham/Long Island, Donald D’Albenas, Long Island, B T Kelly/Crooked Island/Long Cay & Acklins, Bernard Dupuch/Mayguana & Inagua

INDEPENDENT: Alvin Braynen/Harbour Island

NDP: None

Have a Marvelous Majority Rule Holiday