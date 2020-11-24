Male and family shot up in The Grove moments ago – male aka “bones” died on the scene! He becomes the country’s 66th homicide victim…

file photo

NASSAU| The US Authorities have warned Americans over the growing crime situation in the Bahamas last evening, and once again, BP is reporting we have double shooting in the Grove; with a male and female being the victims.

The male aka “Bones” has expired on the scene and the female is being transported to hospital. She we can report is left in a critical state. This latest incident records the 66th homicide for the year!

On Saturday police found the 64th and 65th homicide victims shot up inside a vehicle just off IDA Street in the Englerston community. The victims were believed to have been dead for eight hours before their discovery. No one saw anything, and still, have not shared the names of the victims with BP!

The male in that incident we were told was recently deported back to the Bahamas. What is dis?

We report yinner decide!