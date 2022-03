A male who goes by the name Tones shot dead last evening in West End.

NASSAU| Another shooting in the West End community of Grand Bahama Island has died. The victim is known as Tones. He was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, police has confirmed one male in that triple shooting in Miller’s Heights on Saturday evening died Sunday morning.

The victim is a male named Franklyn Glinton, who was charged in tbe 2020 murder of 17-year-old Lavard McKenzie. Look at that!

We report yinner decide!