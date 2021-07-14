Man accused of indecent assault admits to having been “intoxicated”

By eyewitnessnews.com

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 29-year-old man from New Providence was granted $3,500 bail with one surety after he was accused of indecent assault.

When George Harris appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt over the July 11 alleged indecent assault of a 28-year-old woman, the accused was asked if he was related to the virtual complainant.

He said he did not know the woman.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Harris told the court he was intoxicated on the night in question and recalled seeking to exit an unspecified building, but had no recollection of the woman.

“I’m trying to figure out what’s happening,” he said.

Harris was given the option to be tried in the Magistrate’s Court or the Supreme Court.

He opted for the lower court.

The judge advised that he made a wise choice as the powers of sentencing were lesser in the Magistrate’s Court.

The Crown did not object to bail.

The matter was adjourned to July 27, 2021, for fixture.

Harris’ girlfriend was present in the gallery during the arraignment.