Man accused of killing schoolgirl hit with new murder charges

Delanzo Cartwright Jr

NASSAU| A 25-year-old man, who was released on bail earlier this year, now faces five more murder charges.

Delanzo Cartwright Jr, of Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens, allegedly shot and killed George Deveaux and his fiancée Ashlee Hilton as they left physical therapy at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre on December 3, 2018.

On June 29, 2019, Cartwright allegedly shot and killed Ian “Irie” Porter and Raymond “Magic” Adderley in an ambush outside a home in Star Estates.

Cartwright is accused of the shooting murder of Anniko Strachan at Kennedy Subdivision on October 20, 2019.

Prosecutors say Patreko Ramsey, Dondre Williams and Marquin Williams were also involved in Strachan’s murder.

They have all been denied bail and return to court on November 29.

Those killings occurred before Cartwright was accused of the May 29, 2020 murder of fifth grader Lorencia Walkes and Perron Bain in Belair Estates.

Cartwright was freed on $30,000 bail in that case in March 2021.