MAN ARRAIGNED FOR ATTEMPTED CHILD STEALING IN GRAND BAHAMA RELEASED ON BAIL

FREEPORT| Justin Seymour of #10 Wrexham Drive, Arden Forrest was arraigned before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in Magistrate Court #2 on two counts of Attempted Child Stealing.

The 24-year-old was not required to enter a plea. He was granted bail on each count in the sum of $20,000 and each count will require one suretor.

Bail conditions include signing in at the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 6am and 6pm, wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet and not going to any school premises.

He is he man who showed up at two primary schools on Grand Bahama seeking to lure young girls into his car. He was caught by an alert crossing guard.

Bahamas Press is warning parents to keep their children on high alert! SEYMOUR is now on the loose again and could be tracking your child in a community near you.