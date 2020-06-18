Man black the eye of a police officer while in his cellblock in Lizzy!

NASSAU| A young man lost his cool inside the Elizabeth Estates Police station and blacked the eye of a reserve constable with a sucker punch on June 14th.

The constable attempted to calm down inmate 27-year-old Edwin Thompson following his allegedly behaving in a disorderly manner.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to the charge and was denied bail over the incident. He will report for a hearing on September 29th

It is still unclear as to why Thompson was initially arrested. Perhaps the magistrate should have inquired why.

