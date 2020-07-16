Man caught attempting to molest ten-year-old boy…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Police brought 23-year-old Shervin Colebrook to court in what they described as having allegedly committed an indecent act around 9 pm on July 10.

The child was attending a party with his mother when Colebrook allegedly grabbed him and kissed him against his will.

Colebrook did not enter a plea to the indecent assault charge when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Magistrate Forbes remanded Colebrook to prison. He returns to court on October 28.

We report yinner decide!