Man caught having sex with underaged boy gets bail to avoid FOX HILL PRISON?

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A man who was caught having sex with a 16-year-old and suggested it with his consent has found himself behind bars.

Kendal Ramsey, 36, on August 7, more than a month ago, engaged in an alleged sexual relationship with a 16 year-old boy ( who is still attending school).

A age for consent with same sex in the Bahamas is 18, but you could big up a 16-year-old gal and its lawful.

Ramsey will return to court on November 30th to answer these charges. Meanwhile, he has been granted bail in the Supreme Court.

Well how is it you could want snatch up with the lil boys dem, and yet, afraid to get snatched-up in FOX HILL PRISON? WELL WHAT IS THIS?

Anyway where is the SEXUAL OFFENDERS REGISTER IN THE BAHAMAS to place Ramsey on the list?

We report yinner decide!