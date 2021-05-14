Man charged in rape of 78-year-old in home-invasion

Magistrate Court

Cat Island| A farmer from Cat Island is in custody after he allegedly raped and robbed a 78-year-old woman in her home.

Charles Lightbourne, 49, of Smith’s Bay, is accused of sexually assaulting the senior citizen at her home in Tea Bay on May 6.

Lightbourne faces charges of rape, armed robbery, burglary and causing harm.

Prosecutors say that Lightbourne broke into the woman’s home around 11pm while armed with a knife. He allegedly robbed the woman of a Samsung phone, worth $150, and caused unspecified injuries to her.

Police did not report the incident to the media and neither did Lightbourne do a perp walk.

Lightbourne didn’t have a lawyer when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

He was not required to enter pleas to the charges.

He has been denied bail and returns to court on July 30.