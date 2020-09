NASSAU| Police have charged 27-year-old Jared Albury of Pinedale was charged today in the magistrate court for the death of Stancel Todd, who was stabbed to death on August 25th.

The incident happened outside a business establishment when the two men began to argue and Todd was struck with a sharp object several times. Todd died a short time later.

Albury did not have to enter a plea as this was his first appearance. He is to reappear to court on December 2nd.

