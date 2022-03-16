Man charged with murdering his 84-year-old mother!? WELL WHAT IS THIS?!

Sean Laing, 50, and mother Pearl Laing 84.

NASSAU| A man has been charged in the Magistrates Court with murdering his 84-year-old mother in their Windsor Place home.

Prosecutors say Sean Laing, 50, is alleged to have strangled his mother in her bed on Monday March 7.

Police initially believed that Pearl Laing had died of natural causes. However, an autopsy revealed otherwise.

Laing was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt today.

He was denied bail and is next due to appear in court on July 14.

In the meantime, Laing has been remanded to prison. He will remain there unless he’s granted bail by a Supreme Court judge.

