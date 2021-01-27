Man denies attacking MP and police clears him from the attack…AHH WELL!

by Thegallery242.com

The man accused of beating up Central and South Eleuthera MP Stephen “Hank” Johnson outside his mistress’ home has been charged.

Alexander Williamson, 43, denied charges of assault and threats of death at his arraignment before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans. He’s been granted $3,000 bail in connection with the attack that allegedly happened on January 16 at Coral Harbour. Williamson returns to court in April 7 for his trial.

The Gallery broke the story of the attack that resulted in the MP receiving stitches to his forehead. Johnson claims that Williamson was wearing brass knuckles when he landed a flurry of blows on him.

Wayne Munroe QC represents Williamson.