Man dies after police shooting Friday…were the officers wearing a bodycam?

file photo

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man died in hospital after he was shot by police who were reportedly in fear of their lives on Friday.

According to Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, police press liason, the officers were patrolling Windsor Lane in the vicinity of Windsor Park, when they received information about a man being in possession of a suspected illegal firearm shortly after 8pm.

“The officers approached a male fitting the description given, as they were about to confront the suspect, he in turn pulled a firearm from his waist and pointed it in the direction of the police,” Peters said.

“The officers being cognizant of the imminent threat posed to their lives, discharged their service weapons in the direction of the suspect injuring him.”

Peters said the suspect’s firearm was recovered and secured.

He said: “The Emergency Medical Services was summoned, on their arrival they rendered medical attention to the suspect and later transported him to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

