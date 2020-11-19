Man dies in house fire on Tyler Street

A man’s burnt remains were found in a single story structure on Thursday morning after the building on Tyler Street was completely engulfed in flames.

Neighbors were awakened by the bright flames after midnight and called the Fire Branch.

The Delta Unit extinguished the blaze but the building had already been destroyed by fire.

Officers then searched the home and found the man’s body in the northwestern portion of the building.

He was pronounced dead. It is unclear how the fire started and whether arson is suspected.