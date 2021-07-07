Man electrocuted on a ship while assisting with electrical repairs on the vessel….

NASSAU| Police has concluded an investigation this afternoon where a male was electrocuted on a ship being repaired near the Pirate Ship opposite the Tourism Police station on Bay Street.

BP has identified the victim as Shervin Brennan. A boat was parked ahead of the pirate ship where Brennan was.

Apparently, Brennan was helping to repair the air conditioning unit onboard the boat known as the Triton. Brennen tripped, and fell in the engine room where he lost his life.

May his soul rest in peace.