Man fires seven shots at police on Green Turtle Cay, Abaco dock…

Abaco| A man on Green Turtle Cay has fired some seven shots at Police this morning.

BP is reporting the incident unfolded on Green Turtle Cay in the Abacos.

Apparently the man was caught by Defence Force and Police patrols in the area, along with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

Eventually, the man who had locked himself in the cabin of his boat, surrendered without any further incident.

We at BP ga watch and see how one person shooting at police and law enforcement officers does get treated in the Bahamas vs one person selling coconuts and going to the pump for water.

We report yinner decide!