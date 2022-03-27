Man found dead in vehicle outside car dealership

NASSAU| A man was found dead in a vehicle near a car dealership on Palm Tree Avenue and Blue Hill Road tonight, continuing a troubling trend of bloodshed on New Providence in recent weeks.

Police say the victim was found unresponsive and slumped over the steering wheel of a silver vehicle that crashed into a fence on Palm Tree Avenue around 9pm Sunday.

Supt Audley Peters could not give much details on the murder scene but said evidence suggests the deadly shooting started on Blue Hill Road before ending on Palm Tree Avenue.

The man, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, is believed to be in his early twenties.

The man’s unresponsive body was found hours after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called “an urgent conclave” with high level stakeholders in an effort to address the sharp increase in murders.

“While much of it is clearly gang related it is also clear that a range of other factors are contributing to this spike,” Davis said on Sunday.

“There are no easy quick fixes to the crime dilemma neither is there any one solution.

However we were able to identify immediate measures that will help to reduce levels of crime. I will have more to say on this issue in the coming days but I want to express a heartfelt thank you to the various agencies who participated.”

The agencies include The Royal Bahamas Police Force, The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, The Department of Public Prosecutions, The Bahamas Crisis Center, The Hope Center, the Official Opposition, Bahamas Christian Council, and members of the Davis Cabinet.

Davis said all sectors of society have a role to play.