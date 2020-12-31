Where is the justice for the women dem?!

Magistrate Court

Man gets probation after stealing his ex-wife’s phone and posting her nude photos all over social media…WHAT IS DIS?

Where is the justice for the women dem?

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is calling on all the women championing the argument of equality to read this story and explain what is wrong here because WE AT BP really do not understand the serious and dangerous injustice here.

This week in the courts a man was charged for circulating raunchy nude photos of his ex wife who left him with two kids for the past year.

The dispute came when the man, Travis Hunt, 28, stole the phone of his wife, changed her passwords, then posted her nude clips on social media.

Hunt told Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, that his ex, left him and the two kids (ages 3 and 5) and accused her of prostitution (selling her body for $150 a time). He told the court he still had a weakness for his ex-wife despite the marriage breakup.

Magistrate placed abusing husband and father on probation and, during sentencing, warned Hunt that if he violated his probation he would spend one year in Fox Hill Prison.

BP is now asking the question: So you make the woman’s body public, shame and disgrace ya ex for all the world to see and then just get a warning even after stealing her phone? WELL WAIT!

What is DIS? Where are the Equality People on this? Mannnn what is this? I am lost for words and was more surprise than the victim! Women cannot get justice in this town eh?

We report yinner decide!