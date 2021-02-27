MAN GIVEN $150 FINE FOR SLAPPING SIX-YEAR-OLD BOY AFTER THE CHILD CALLED HIM A ‘SISSY”

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A 32-year-old man who claimed he slapped a little boy because he called him a “sissy” and threw a bottle at him was yesterday fined $150.

Police arrested Derenzo Rolle after the six-year-old child’s mother reported the incident to police on February 17.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The court was told that the child went home to his mother crying and told her that Rolle had taken his bicycle. When the woman went outside to investigate, she saw the accused riding her six-year-old’s bike along the road. While she was speaking to him, her son picked up a bottle and threw it at Rolle.

The prosecution said the accused then slapped the boy which prompted his mother to request police action. Rolle was subsequently arrested. When he was interviewed by police at a nearby station, he admitted pushing the child during the argument, but denied slapping him.

Yesterday, Rolle told the magistrate the incident only took place because the little boy cursed at him and called him a “sissy” while he was riding his bike along the road. He claimed after the child threatened to gun-butt him, he decided to “tease” him, but the boy then picked up a bottle and threw it at his hand.

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate McKinney ordered Rolle to pay $150 to compensate for the distress he caused the young boy. Rolle was also ordered to keep the peace for six months. Magistrate McKinney warned him that if he failed to do so, he would be sentenced to a month behind bars.