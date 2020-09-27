Man hacked in the streets in Yellow Elder last evening fights for life in hospital…

(This is a file photo being used)

NASSAU| Police continue to fail in reporting the violent incidents in communities around the country.

BP sources confirmed today how a 34-year-old male of Yellow Elder Gardens was chopped in his head and hacked with a cutlass last night and is now fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit of PMH.



For some odd reason, police fail to report these incidents, and the wutless media don’t ask. Well what is this?

Community leaders on the ground want us to find “Merican”, a young man who also lives in Yellow Elder after being deported from the United States upon his release from prison there. He is said to be a witness to what we believe is attempted murder.

Sadly if the man fighting for life was to die you the citizen will never know. Crime down! Yea right – CRIME REPORTING IS!

We report yinner decide!